NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 1/23/21

Ota City Gymnasium

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Minoru Suzuki & Douki vs. Gedo & Jado

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Suzuki wraps his towel around Gedo’s neck. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jado and Douki are swinging kendo stick and lead pipes at each other. Following a snap mare takeover, PK/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Jado trips Douki from the outside. Jado throws Douki into the steel barricade. Gedo kicks Suzuki out of the ring. Gedo wraps a scarf around Douki’s neck. Gedo rolls Douki back into the ring. Jado taunts Suzuki. The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki. Jado repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Jado is choking Douki with his boot. Suzuki grabs a steel chair. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Gedo rakes the eyes of Douki. Gedo applies an illegal choke hold. Suzuki is pissed. Gedo with the lateral press for a two count. Douki with heavy bodyshots. Gedo dumps Douki out of the ring.

Jado clocks Douki with the kendo stick. Jado rolls Douki back into the ring. Gedo with the cover for a two count. Suzuki walks towards Jado. Gedo starts choking Douki. Gedo tags in Jado. Jado applies a double wrist lock. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jado tags in Gedo. Gedo toys around with Douki. Gedo rakes the eyes of Douki. Gedo with the irish whip. Douki side steps Gedo into the turnbuckle pad. Douki with a drop toe hold. Gedo tags in Jado. Jado stops Douki in his tracks. Jado shoves Suzuki off the ring apron. Jado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki ducks a clothesline from Jado. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Jado tags in Gedo. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

Suzuki kicks Gedo in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki shoves the referee. Suzuki sends Gedo to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK. Suzuki kicks Jado off the apron. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Suzuki and Jado are brawling on the outside. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Gedo. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with a running clothesline for a two count. Gedo denies The Gory Bomb. Gedo with a straight right hand. Gedo launches Douki over the top rope. Douki uppercuts Gedo. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Jado counters with a kendo stick shot. Gedo Clutch for a two count. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Jado counters with a Lariat. Douki dropkicks Jado. Douki blocks a punch from Gedo. Douki connects with The Jorge Librea Special to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

EVIL is playing mind games with Okada. Tomohiro Ishii and Dick Togo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Togo applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Togo across the ring. Togo runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Togo drops down on the canvas. Togo uppercuts Ishii. Togo ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Togo with a straight right hand. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Togo kicks Ishii in the face. Misfired Clotheslines. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ishii dodges The SuperKick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot. Hashi blasts Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Ishii follows that with a running shoulder tackle. Chaos gangs up on Togo. Forearm Exchange. Ishii tags in Hashi.

Hashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Togo. Togo rakes the eyes of Hashi. Togo with a forearm smash. Takahashi removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Togo thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Togo sends Ishii back first into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL suffers the same as his stable mates. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. Togo stomps on Hashi’s chest. Togo is choking Hashi with his boot. Togo punches Hashi in the jaw. Takahashi whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo argues with the referee. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with two haymakers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Hashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Takahashi and Togo for leverage. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of EVIL. Hashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL kicks Hashi in the chest. Hashi side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. EVIL stops Hashi in his tracks. Hashi creates distance with The Rewind Kick. Hashi tags in Okada. Okada clears the ring. Okada kicks EVIL in the chest. EVIL dodges The Sliding Elbow. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL throws the right leg of Okada into the referee’s hand. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL knocks Ishii off the ring apron. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Okada denies The Fisherman’s Buster.

Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Okada in the back. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada avoids the pimp stick shot. Hashi unloads Two SuperKicks. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi catapults Takahashi into a DDT from Okada for a two count. Ishii dumps EVIL out of the ring. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Takahashi with a Running Clothesline. Okada negates The Miami Shine. Okada with a BackBreaker. Okada makes Takahashi tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

Third Match: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan w/Bea Priestley vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Kojima and Tenzan attacks The Empire before the bell rings. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Khan with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan is putting the boots to Khan. Tenzan with another HeadButt. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan with a double hand chop. Khan kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Khan. Tenzan unloads Three Monoglian Chops. Tenzan applies an illegal choke hold. Khan denies The Uranage Slam. Khan with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Ospreay kicks Kojima off the ring apron. Khan applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Khan applies a nerve hold. Khan stomps on Tenzan’s back. Khan applies the cravate. Khan hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Khan goes back to the nerve hold.

Khan kicks Tenzan in the back. Khan drives Tenzan chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Priestley is choking Tenzan with her boot. Khan knocks Kojima off the apron. Ospreay talks smack to Tenzan. Tenzan is throwing haymakers at Khan. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Ospreay applies the cravate. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay answers with a knee lift. Ospreay with Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with The Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima blasts Khan off the apron. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Ospreay to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Ospreay delivers a forearm shot across the midsection of Kojima. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick for a two count.

Kojima avoids Pip Pip Cheerio. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Ospreay applies a waist lock. Kojima with two sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Ospreay with The DDT. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a waist lock go-behind. Kojima decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay with The Rolling Forearm. Ospreay with The Vertical Suplex. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan stands on the back of Kojima’s neck. Khan taunts Tenzan. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Kojima responds with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Tenzan with a flurry of mongolian chops. Tenzan with two headbutts. Tenzan sends Khan to the corner. Tenzan levels Khan with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Khan with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Tenzan stomps on Khan’s back. Khan rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Khan ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Khan applies The Claw. Tenzan denies The Eliminator. Second Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. HeadButt/Mongolian Chop Exchange. Ospreay drops Tenzan with The Big Boot. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay starts biting Kojima’s left ear. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima delivers another Koji Cutter. Kojima and Tenzan are double teaming Khan. Double Irish Whip. Kojima and Tenzan connects with The Ten Koji Cutter. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Ospreay whips Kojima into the barricade. Tenzan with The Anaconda Slam for a two count. Tenzan bodyslams Khan. Priestley clocks Tenzan with a steel chair. Ospreay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tenzan sends Ospreay face first into the chair. Tenzan deliver multiple chair shots which causes the disqualification. After the match, Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Kojima plants Ospreay with The Inside Out Lariat. Tenzan applies The Camel Clutch.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. Sanada, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shingo Takagi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi drop steps into a side headlock. Takagi reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Takagi across the ring. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Takagi applies a front face lock. LIJ is trying to throw Tanahashi over the top rope. Team Golden Aces comes in to make the save. Tanahashi stomps on Takagi’s chest. Team Golden Aces are now trying to dump Takagi over the top rope. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sho and Takahashi are tagged in. Sho runs into Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho is choking Takahashi with his boot. Ibushi tags himself in.

The referee admonishes Sho. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Ibushi applies the cravate. Honma tags himself in. Honma kicks Takahashi in the gut. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma whips Takahashi across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Honma stomps on Takahashi’s back. Honma bodyslams Takahashi. Honma blasts Naito off the ring apron. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Honma with a back elbow smash. Takahashi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Naito with a low dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Takahashi slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi tags in Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito whips Honma across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck. Naito applies the grounding cravate. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tags in Bushi.

Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Honma’s neck. Bushi drops Honma with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Bushi tags in Sanada. Honma with forearm shivers. Sanada uppercuts Honma. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma ducks a clothesline from Naito. DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sanada. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Sanada sends Ibushi to the apron. Ibushi rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Ibushi dives over Sanada. Ibushi denies The TKO. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Ibushi nearly eliminated Sanada. Bushi attacks Ibushi from behind. Wato joins the fray. Second Forearm Exchange. Teetering Session on the apron. Bushi inadvertently knocks Ibushi and Sanada off the apron. Kota Ibushi and Sanada has been eliminated.

Takahashi punches Wato in the back. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a Mid-Kick to Takahashi. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Wato the apron. Wato with a straight right hand. Wato clings onto the top rope. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato drops Bushi with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato delivers his combination offense. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Wato denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi pulls Wato over the top rope. Wato blasts Bushi off the apron with a back elbow smash. Bushi has been eliminated. Takahashi PowerBombs Wato on the apron. Master Wato has been eliminated. Third Forearm Exchange. Sho with a corner clothesline. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho knocks Takagi and Naito off the apron. Takahashi goes for Victory Royal, but Sho lands back on his feet. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Sho blocks it. Sho goes for The PowerBreaker, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi applies The Triangle Choke. Takahashi powers Sho over the top rope. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Sho with an Arm-Ringer on the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Sho dropkicks Takahashi off the apron. Hiromu Takahashi has been eliminated.

Fourth Forearm Exchange. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi with a cheap shot to Tanahashi. Sho with forearm shivers. Naito kicks Sho in the back. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Sho Spears Naito. Sho with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi launches Sho to the apron. Sho with a straight right hand. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. SHO has been eliminated. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi bodyslams Takagi. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Takagi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for a Lariat, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Takagi avoids The SlingBlade. Takagi with a Twist and Shout of his own. Tanahashi skins the cat. Tanahashi with a low bridge. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi slams Tanahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Shingo Takagi has been eliminated.

Naito is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Honma with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi drags Naito to the corner. Tanahashi prepares for The High Fly Flow. Naito kicks Honma into the ropes. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Naito is trying to push Tanahashi out of the ring. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito dropkicks Tanahashi off the apron. Hiroshi Tanahashi has been eliminated. Naito side steps Honma into the ropes. Naito rolls Honma over for a two count. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Naito has Honma perched on the top turnbuckle. Naito throws Honma off the top turnbuckle. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with The SuperPlex for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Honma avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Honma HeadButts Naito. Honma clotheslines Naito over the top rope to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato. Sole Survivor: Tomoaki Honma via Top Rope Elimination

Fifth Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Phantasmo will start things off. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Kanemaru is trying to remove Phantasmo’s right boot. Phantasmo sends Kanemaru across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Phantasmo retreats to the corner. Phantasmo shoves Kanemaru. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Sid Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Kanemaru is fixated on the alleged loaded right boot of Phantasmo. Desperado and Ishimori are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishimori backs Desperado into the ropes. Desperado turns Ishimori over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Desperado pats Ishimori on the chest. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado punches Ishimori in the back. Desperado sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori slides under Desperado. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Desperado. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the back. Desperado knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Desperado kicks Ishimori in the face. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Back Rake Party. Phantasmo is choking Desperado with his boot. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a Flying Back Rake. Ishimori with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Kanemaru. Desperado is throwing haymakers at Ishimori. Ishimori slaps Desperado in the chest. Ishimori continues to rake Desperado’s back. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Old School Back Rake. Phantasmo catapults Desperado throat first into the bottom rope. Phantasmo pats Desperado on the back. Desperado and Phantasmo are trading back and forth shots. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru runs over Phantasmo. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the apron. Ishimori attacks Kanemaru from behind. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Kanemaru shoves Phantasmo into Ishimori. Double Back Rake. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the face. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Kanemaru goes for The Satellite DDT, but Phantasmo counters with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo with three knee drops. Phantamso flexes his muscles. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori hammers down on Kanemaru’s back. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Kanemaru’s neck for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Bullet Club gets Kanemaru tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori blasts Desperado off the apron. Ishimori with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Nether Region Attack. Desperado sends Bullet Club crashing to the outside. Phantasmo stops Kanemaru in his tracks. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori wisely pulls Desperado off the apron. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Phantasmo with an elbow smash. Phantasmo drags Kanemaru to the corner. Ishimori tags himself in. Bullet Club gangs up on Kanemaru. Kanemaru is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the face. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru with a deep arm-drag. Kanemaru with a low dropkick. Desperado kicks Phantasmo in the face. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Desperado avoids The Pump Kick. Desperado with a spinning elbow strike. Desperado HeadButts Ishimori. Desperado sends Ishimori to the corner. Desperado blocks a boot from Ishimori. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Desperado. Phantasmo whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado holds onto the ropes. Desperado launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Desperado shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Ishimori responds with The YES! Lock. Desperado transitions into Numero Dos. Ishimori rolls Desperado over for a two count. Desperado kicks Ishimori in the gut. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Desperado with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Kanemaru and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru sends Phantasmo to the corner. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Kanemaru hammers down on the right knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Kanemaru hits The Satellite DDT for a two count.

Kanemaru stomps on the left hamstring of Phantasmo. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishimori whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Ishimori with a Running Knee Strike. Ishimori stomps on Desperado’s chest. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori nails Kanemaru with The Pump Kick. Assisted CodeBreaker. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Desperado gives Ishimori a barricade receipt. Phantasmo unloads three knife edge chops. Kanemaru and Phantasmo plays hop potato with Red Shoes. Kanemaru avoids The Sudden Death. Kanemaru thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo inadvertently thrust kicks the midsection of Red Shoes. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru drops Phantasmo with The British Fall. Red Shoes is still laid out. Desperado Spears Ishimori. Desperado clocks Phantasmo with a tag team title belt. Red Shoes will be replaced by Marty Asami.

Kanemaru hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ishimori pulls Asami out of the ring. Ishimori delivers multiple belt shots. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kanemaru nails Ishimori the whiskey bottle. Phantasmo responds with The Low Blow. Phantasmo hits Kanemaru with the whiskey bottle. Phantasmo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CRII, but Kanemaru counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Phantasmo inadvertently SuperKicks Asami. Kanemaru with a low blow. Kenta Sato storms into the ring. Kanemaru channels his inner Eddie Guerrero. Kanemaru rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Kanemaru bodyslams Phantasmo. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru drills Phantasmo with The BrainBuster for a two count. Phantasmo negates Deep Impact. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory. After the match, Taichi storms into the ring and starts pointing out Phantasmo’s loaded boot.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo via Pinfall

