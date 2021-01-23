WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Kevin Owens attack on Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks fighting Carmella’s courier, Cesaro’s big victory over Dolph Ziggler, Adam Pearce standing up to Reigns and Heyman, and more.

The legendary Hulk Hogan took to Twitter today to comment on the 37-year anniversary of defeating the Iron Sheik and becoming WWE champion. He writes, “January 23d 1984 I was driving to NY from Stanford Ct ,little did I know the wrestling business would change forever after that night!!! HULKAMANIA WILL LIVE FOREVER!!!!”