IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Steve Maclin will be taking on Honor No More’s PCO in singles-action on this Thursday’s edition of Impact on AXS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:

-IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

-Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

-PCO vs. Steve Maclin

-Matt Taven/Mike Bennett/Eddie Edwards vs. Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin/Frankie Kazarian