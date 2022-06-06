IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Steve Maclin will be taking on Honor No More’s PCO in singles-action on this Thursday’s edition of Impact on AXS.
NEXT WEEK at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@SteveMaclin vs @PCOisNotHuman
Stream LAST Episode of IMPACT: https://t.co/CHziIbdRYw#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/3dh6O7hMA7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 6, 2022
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:
-IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering
-Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood
-PCO vs. Steve Maclin
-Matt Taven/Mike Bennett/Eddie Edwards vs. Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin/Frankie Kazarian