A new title match has been announced for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event.

Ahead of the upcoming TNA No Surrender 2024 show in Westwego, Louisiana, the company has announced that the Decay duo of Rosemary and Havok will defend their TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against the MK Ultra team of Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly.

Previously announced for the show is Moose (with The System) vs. Alex Shelley (with Intergalactic Jet Setters) in a “No Surrender Rules” match for the TNA World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the TNA Knockouts Championship, as well as Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA X-Division Championship.

TNA No Surrender 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 23 from the Alario Center in Westwego, LA.