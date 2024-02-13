It looks like WWE and Drew McIntyre may have come to terms on a new deal, or at the very least, an extension on his current agreement.

McIntyre is being advertised for the WWE live event coming up in Italy this May, which PWInsider.com is reporting is an indication that the two sides have come to terms on a new deal for “The Scottish Warrior” beyond WrestleMania XL.

As noted, it is believed that his current deal with the company expires shortly after WrestleMania this April.

Drew McIntyre is one of a handful of Superstars to quality for the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event coming up later this month, where the winners advances to challenge Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Drew McIntyre’s WWE status continue to surface.