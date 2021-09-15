The MLW Middleweight Title will be on the line at the upcoming MLW Fightland tapings.

MLW founder Court Bauer appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today and announced that Myron Reed will defend the MLW Middleweight Title in a Fatal 4 Way against Aramis, Arez, and former WWE Superstar Tajiri, who will be making his debut for the company.

The MLW Fightland edition of Fusion will be taped on Saturday, October 2 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Below is the current card:

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals

Alex Shelley, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Tom Lawlor, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action

The debut of Nicole Savoy

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.