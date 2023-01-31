Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.

This will be a rematch from WrestleMania 36, which saw Flair defeat Ripley to capture the WWE NXT Women’s Title.

Flair is set to defend her title against Sonya Deville on this week’s SmackDown.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with footage of Ripley on RAW:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.