The second Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

Adam Pearce announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title inside the Chamber.

The first four entrants have already qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match as they are the final four competitors in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match from this past Saturday – Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Asuka. One of the final two competitors will be determined next Monday in a Fatal 4 Way on RAW with Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and the returning Carmella. There’s no word yet on when the final spot will be determined.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven vs. Bianca Belair (c)

