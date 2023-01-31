Several Superstars have qualified for the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match, and the final two spots will be decided next week.

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW saw three Superstars earn their spots in the Elimination Chamber – Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to qualify, while Gargano defeated Baron Corbin, and Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler.

The final two spots for the six-man Elimination Chamber Match will be filled next week with two qualifying matches – Montez Ford vs. Elias and Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s RAW:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven vs. TBA vs. Bianca Belair (c)

