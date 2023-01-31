A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW.

The match will see Becky Lynch and Bayley face off inside the Steel Cage. This bout was supposed to happen at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last week, but WWE did an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch in the cage instead. It was later reported that the match at RAW 30 was nixed due to timing issues.

Tonight’s RAW saw Lynch interrupt an in-ring promo by Bayley. They had words and Bayley made things personal when she said Lynch isn’t even good enough for her husband Seth Rollins. Lynch said she thought this whole time that they were fighting over wrestling, but she knows Bayley has this bitterness and animosity because it started more than 10 years ago in WWE NXT.

Lynch then suggested they end this feud next week where it began, in Orlando at RAW, in the Steel Cage match that never happened at RAW 30. Bayley denied the challenge, but ended up accepting after Lynch pulled WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai out to the stage with a chair wrapped around her leg, threatening to hurt her.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for next week, but it’s been reported that Lynch vs. Bayley is planned for WrestleMania 39.

Below is the updated card for next week’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Elias vs. Montez Ford

* WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

* RAW Women’s Title Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Carmella vs. Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Piper Niven

