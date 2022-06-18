The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Money In the Bank.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that RAW Superstars The Street Profits will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at Money In the Bank.

This will be The Usos’ second title defense since defeating RK-Bro to unify the red brand and blue brand titles on the May 20 SmackDown. They took a DQ loss to Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on the May 29 RAW, but then successfully defended the straps against Riddle and Nakamura on the June 3 SmackDown. The June 6 SmackDown saw The Street Profits defeat The Usos in a non-title match to become the new #1 contenders.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. 6 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. 4 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

