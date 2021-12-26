Cody Rhodes is your new TNT champion.

The American Nightmare defeated Sammy Guevara on this evening’s Christmas Day edition of AEW Rampage after connecting with a series of signature maneuvers, including several Cross-Rhodes and a Tiger Driver 98. This is Rhodes’ third reign with the TNT title after becoming the inaugural champion back at Double or Nothing 2020.

Highlights from the match can be found below.

CrossRhodes followed by a Tiger Driver 98, and #CodyRhodes becomes a 3-Time @AEWonTNT Champion! pic.twitter.com/H2isyer8oc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

