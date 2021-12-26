NJPW Strong Results 12/25/21

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly, Alex Kozlov and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/Team Filthy vs. Chris Dickinson For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. (NJPW Strong, May 28, 2021) (Alex Kozlov’s Pick)

Lawlor kicks the hamstring of Dickinson. Dickinson with a single leg pick. Chain grappling exchange. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Lawlor backs Dickinson into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Hand fighting display. Dickinson grabs the left leg of Lawlor. Lawlor with a wrist lock takedown. Lawlor applies a headscissors neck lock. Dickinson transitions into a leg lock. Lawlor applies The Sharpshooter. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Dickinson. Dickinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor and Dickinson are throwing kicks at each other. Dickinson backs Lawlor into the ropes. Dickinson with a flurry of kicks. Lawlor with a waist lock takedown. Dickinson applies The Triangle Choke. Lawlor gator rolls into a head & arm clutch. Lawlor denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor slaps the left shoulder of Dickinson. Second Chain Grappling Exchange. Lawlor continues to kick the left hamstring of Dickinson. Test Of Strength. Dickinson dropkicks Lawlor. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Lawlor whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson dodges The Spin Kick. Dickinson with a running shoulder tackle. Lawlor regroups on the outside.

Dickinson pulls Lawlor out of the ring. Dickinson uppercuts the right ankle of Lawlor. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the ring apron. Dickinson stomps on the right hamstring of Lawlor. Dickinson rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Lawlor kicks Dickinson in the gut. Chop/Forearm Exchange on the apron. Lawlor blocks a boot from Dickinson. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor wraps the left leg of Dickinson around the middle rope. Lawlor drops Dickinson with The Top Rope Stunner. Lawlor kicks the back of Dickinson’s head. Lawlor is raining down forearms in the corner. Lawlor is choking Dickinson with his boot. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Second Chop/Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with the irish whip. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Lawlor answers with a running waist lock takedown for a two count. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Dickinson. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Dickinson reverses the pressure. Lawlor kicks Dickinson in the gut. Lawlor with two uppercuts. Dickinson unloads two knife edge chops. Lawlor with clubbing blows to Dickinson’s back. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold.

Dickinson puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson with forearm shivers. Dickinson delivers The SuperPlex. Dickinson with two corner clotheslines. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Dickinson with a Running Lariat. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson hits The Death Valley Driver. The referee gets distracted by Danny Limelight. Dickinson knocks Limelight off the apron. Brody King pulls JR Kratos off the apron. King tees off on Kratos. Lawlor goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson drills Lawlor with The BrainBuster for a two count. Lawlor denies The PileDriver. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor denies the sunset flip. Dickinson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson drops Lawlor with The Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Dickinson applies The STF. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson with a Release German Suplex.

Dickinson goes for The Bridging German Suplex, but Lawlor counters with The Kimura Lock. Lawlor hits The TTD for a two count. Lawlor talks smack to Dickinson. Third Chop/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor uppercuts Dickinson. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Lawlor with The Exploder Suplex. Lawlor hits Th Olympic Slam. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Dickinson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson denies The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson with rapid fire kicks. Dickinson dumps Lawlor back first on the canvas. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Dickinson. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Dickinson refuses to quit. Dickinson rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Dickinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Lawlor connects with The Sleeper Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo In A No Disqualification Match (NJPW Strong, May 21, 2021) (Kevin Kelly’s Pick)

Rosser attacks Hikuleo before the bell rings. Rosser with a flying clothesline. Rosser with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Rosser is raining down haymakers. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the face. Hikuleo Powerslams Rosser. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo starts choking Rosser. Hikuleo stomps on Rosser’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of Rosser’s neck. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo slaps Rosser in the chest. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Rosser lands back on his feet. Haymaker Exchange. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hikuleo launches Rosser over the top rope. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. Hikuleo with clubbing axe handle strike. Hikuleo slams Rosser’s head on the ring apron. Rosser avoids multiple chair shots. Rosser with a series of toe kicks. Hikuleo rams Rosser into the ringside barricade. Hikuleo repeatedly sends Rosser shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Hikuleo pulls out a table from under the ring. Rosser throws a bucket at Hikuleo’s head. Rosser with clubbing elbow smashes. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. It’s a complete slugfest on the outside. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Rosser tips over the table. Rosser with a running haymaker. Rosser with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Rosser and Hikuleo starts brawling in the backstage area. Rosser talks smack to Hikuleo. Rosser wraps tape around Hikuleo’s neck. Hikuleo shoves Rosser through a doorway. We head towards the parking lot area. Rosser punches Hikuleo in the back. Hikuleo kicks Rosser in the gut. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo and Rosser are trading back and forth shots in the ring truck. Rosser is raining down back elbow smashes. Rosser with a Leg Drop. Hikuleo delivers the low blow.

Rosser with a flying haymaker off the ring truck. Rosser repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s back. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser wraps a hose around Hikuleo’s neck. Hikuleo shoves Rosser into a wall. Hikuleo punches Rosser in the back. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Rosser refuses to stay down. Hikuleo with forearm shivers. Hikuleo brings Rosser back to the ringside area. Neither men can gain momentum. Rosser with a chop/clothesline combination. Hikuleo repeatedly kicks Rosser in the face. Hikuleo sends Rosser face first into the ring post. Hikuleo dumps Rosser face first on the steel barricade. Rosser fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rosser with a Flying Bulldog into the table. Rosser drags Hikuleo back into the ring. Rosser connects with The Gut Check. Rosser plants Hikuleo with The Running Basement Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– Kozlov’s Christmas gift to Kevin Kelly this year is a free sparring session with JR Kratos.

Third Match: Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo (NJPW Strong, November 6, 2021) (Tom Lawlor’s Pick)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Robinson whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Robinson. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo with the greco roman eye poke. Phantasmo with a back heel trip. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Robinson leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo sends Robinson into the ropes. Robinson starts favoring his right knee. Phantasmo kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Robison with a Traditional Atomic Drop. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo calls a timeout. Robinson sends Phantasmo back first into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson with a Back Body Drop. Robinson transitions into a corner mount. Phantasmo falls into the canvas. Phantasmo denies The Juice Box. Phantasmo slaps Robinson in the face.

Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo rakes the back of Robinson. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Robinson. Phantasmo slaps Robinson in the chest. Phantasmo with The Old School Back Rake for a two count. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo pulls Robinson down to the mat. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo transitions into a front face lock. Juice Jabs. Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Robinson. Phantasmo with another back rake. Phantasmo applies the double nipple twister. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a one count. Robinson follows that with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Phantasmo with a back rake. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Robinson. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson plays to the crowd. Phantasmo has Robinson perched on the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo follows that with The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Robinson goes for a Back Body Drop, but Phantasmo counters with a sunset flip for a one count. Phantasmo connects with The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo rolls Robinson back into the ring. Phantasmo nails Robinson with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Phantasmo denies Pulp Friction. Phantasmo shoves Robinson towards the referee. Phantasmo delivers the low blow. Phantasmo is trying to wake up the referee. Robinson negates The Sudden Death. Robinson hits Pulp Friction for a two count. Robinson with an Inside Out Lariat. Robinson plants Phantasmo with The HHB to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 289 of The Hoots Podcast