WWE will return to Madison Square Garden tonight for their annual holiday house show. Some matches could be impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Below is the card:

WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in a steel cage match

RK-Bro, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Queen Zelina, AJ Styles, Omos, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, and more are advertised to appear.

Here’s the schedule for the post-Christmas tour:

December 26: WWE Live Event – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

December 26: WWE Live Event – Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

December 27: WWE Raw TV – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

December 27: WWE Live – Amway Center Orlando, FL

December 28: WWE Live – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

December 28: WWE Live – Capital One Arena in Washington DC

December 29: WWE Live – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

December 29: WWE Live – Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

December 30: WWE Live – Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY