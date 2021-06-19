AEW star and former women’s champion Nyla Rose recently applied to trademark her own name as well as her nickname, “The Native Beast,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office through trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins. Rose made the filing yesterday, June 18th, with a full details description listed below.

“Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information.”