After today’s presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the “Black Adam” film starring The Rock.

The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

The film will be released on October 21. Here’s a synopsis: