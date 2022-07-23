Tonight Ring of Honor invades the Tsongas Center in Lowell Massachusetts for their annual Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which features a number of marquee matchups including several titles on the line.

Sescoops correspondant Jaychele Nicole released photos of what the Death Before Dishonor stage setup looks like. You can see that, as well as the final card, below.

FINAL CARD:

-ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

-ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes “2 out of 3 falls”

-ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

-ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

-Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

-Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

-RUSH vs. Dragon Lee

-Trustbuster vs. Shinobi Shadow Squad

-Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Blake Christian