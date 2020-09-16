– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest moments from WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero:

– Below is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Dani Luna.

The NXT UK relaunch will air tomorrow on the WWE Network, featuring the beginning of the Heritage Cup Tournament, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus defending against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan, and more. Piper Niven vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will air next week.

"The courage to do what's right, and the power to do whatever I want."@DaniLuna_pro is poised to make a name for herself when #NXTUK relaunches THIS THURSDAY on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/twbShEO3gc — NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 15, 2020

