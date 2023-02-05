Fallon Henley and Kiana James are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event saw Henley and James defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

This is the first title win for James and Henley. Chance and Carter began their first reign on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to capture the vacant titles. They held the straps for a record 186 recognized days.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC:

