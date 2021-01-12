The WWE Network will pay tribute to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee, Luke Harper) with two programs this week.

The New Day’s “Feel The Power” podcast dedicated to Huber went live this morning at 10am ET via the on-demand section. WWE’s “Best Of Luke Harper” compilation will go live at 12pm ET via the on-demand section on Tuesday. The “Best Of” compilation will feature stories and comments from Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and others, plus Huber”s greatest in-ring battles in WWE.

Both programs will be available on the free version of the Network.

WWE has announced several guests for Wednesday’s edition of The Bump at 10am ET on the Network. AJ Styles, Sheamus, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and TV personality Randy Jackson will be appearing.

A new episode of Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling Show will premiere at 10am ET via on-demand this Thursday. “Titles” is the theme for this episode, which will also be available for free users. A new WWE NXT UK episode will premiere at 3pm ET with Tyler Bate vs. Sam Gradwell and Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid challenging WALTER for his NXT UK Title. A new episode of This Week In WWE will premiere later that night at 7pm ET.

The only new show premiering on Friday is WWE 205 Live at 10pm ET. The show will feature matches in the first round of the 20201 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic..

New non-WWE indie content being added to the WWE Network this Saturday includes EVOLVE 143 and ICW Fight Club 155. They will both go live at 12pm ET via the on-demand section. Saturday will also see the December 31 edition of WWE Main Event go live at 9am ET, and the new episode of Talking Smack go live at 10am ET.

A new WWE Untold documentary on AJ Styles will premiere at 9am ET via the on-demand section this Sunday on the WWE Network. The special episode will give a behind-the-scenes look at AJ’s 2016 debut at the Royal Rumble. It will then replay at 8pm ET on the live feed.

You can see the trailer for the new WWE Untold documentary on AJ below.

