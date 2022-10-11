Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode.

Fyre has been feuding with Toxic Attraction for weeks now. Last week’s show was scheduled to feature Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Jayne, Gigi Dolin and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, but earlier in the day Fyre fought Dolin and Jayne off as they exited their SUV, and then kidnapped Rose in her own ride. Stark and Lyons ended up defeating Dolin and Jayne to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Fyre vs. Rose is expected to take place at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22, and that match could be confirmed tomorrow night.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT show:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in the non-title opener

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Best of 3 Finale to determine final entrant in NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

