WWE has announced a big return and more for next week’s RAW episode.

It was recently reported that Elias was returning to the WWE storylines after the Ezekiel storyline was nixed, and now WWE has confirmed that he will be back next Monday night.

Ezekiel was last seen on the August 8 RAW. After their match ended in a No Contest, Ezekiel was taken out by Kevin Owens with an apron powerbomb, then stretchered out of the arena by medics. That was the angle to write Ezekiel out of the storylines. After losing a feud to Jaxson Ryker in July 2021, WWE began airing vignettes for the end of Elias’ musician persona in August of last year. He was rumored to be re-packaged, but WWE waited until the post-WrestleMania 38 RAW on April 4 of this year to bring him back, and now he was known as Ezekiel, the younger brother to the winner of the 2018 Breakout Superstar of the Year Slammy Award. Zeke worked with The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa and Alpha Academy early on, but mainly feuded with Owens. WWE reunited Elias and Ezekiel using spit-screen technology on the June 20 RAW, and Elias later performed a concert in the ring, but was interrupted by Owens, who challenged either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod to a match. Owens vs. Elrod in a Money In the Bank qualifier was postponed from the June 27 RAW and by the July 18 show, the talk of Elrod was no more. Ezekiel lost to Seth Rollins on the July 3 and July 18 RAW shows, and then came up short against Omos on the August 4 edition of WWE Main Event. He was then destroyed by Owens on the August 8 RAW, and that was his last appearance. WWE noted after the stretcher job that Zeke was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. WWE later had Elias appear as their dad, Ernie Jr., on the August 15 episode. A brief pre-recorded segment had Ernie Jr. promising to give Owens a piece of his mind. The segment included a photo of Elias dressed as the various family members of Zeke.

Elias did take out Owens after his concert on that June 20 RAW episode. However, the last match for Elias was the loss to Ryker in the Symphony of Destruction match on the July 19, 2021 RAW.

It looks like the new feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will also continue next week.

We noted before how Lesnar returned on RAW and took out Lashley, which led to Seth Rollins capturing the WWE United States Title from Lashley. RAW later featured a backstage segment where Lashley called on Lesnar to show up next week so he can prove that “The Beast is nothing but a little bitch.”

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz also looks to take place next Monday with two stipulations.

After weeks of issues between the two, this week’s RAW saw Lumis attack The Miz again while Maryse was throwing a birthday celebration for her husband. Miz later approached WWE Hall of Famers DX backstage and wanted to speak with Triple H because he’s tired of being tormented by Lumis, and will do anything to get rid of him. “Road Dogg” Brian James and Shawn Michaels proposed a singles match for next week and if Miz wins, Lumis must leave forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract (and he gets to leave with Miz’s “balls”).

Below is the current line-up for next week’s RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, along with a few related shots from RAW:

* Elias returns

* Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

