Several new WWE NXT ring names have been revealed.

NXT Superstar Emily Andzulis is now using the name Ivy Nile.

Andzulis was signed in January 2020 after competing on The Rock’s Titan Games on NBC. She also trained at the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard. Andzulis made her in-ring debut at a February NXT live event, and later worked a NXT TV Battle Royal last September. She was also featured on RAW Underground last summer, losing to Shayna Baszler.

NXT UK Superstar Tony Gill is now being called Rohan Raja.

Gill was formerly known as Gursinder Singh of The Desi Hit Squad in Impact Wrestling. He was trained by Lance Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy, and was signed by WWE to work the NXT UK brand last fall.

WWE has also re-named the three Indian wrestlers who were announced as new WWE Performance Center recruits in January 2020. Gurvinder Singh is now being called Dilsher Shanky, Laxmi Kant Rajpoot is now being called Guru Raaj, and Sukhwinder Grewal is now being called Giant Zanjeer.

Shanky and Zanjeer are proteges of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. All three Indian talent were announced for WWE’s upcoming “Superstar Spectacle” event earlier this week, along with NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstars. You can click here for that announcement.

