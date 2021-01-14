The main event of today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will see WALTER defend his NXT UK Title against Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid.

Below is a new preview for the match.

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels both took to Twitter to hype the match up this afternoon. Triple H guaranteed the match will be on fire.

“I’ve shared my feelings about @WalterAUT’s dominance in #NXTUK before. @AKidWrestler has a tough mountain to climb in this match…but I can guarantee this will be [fire emojis] #NXTUK airs TODAY! @WWENetwork,” he wrote.

Michaels said he’s been ready for the match since it was announced.

“I have personally been excited to watch this match since it was first announced. I think any fan of @WWE, @WWENXT, @NXTUK or our business AT ALL will want to watch today’s episode and this match. DO. NOT. MISS. IT!!!! #NXTUK,” he wrote.

Today’s NXT UK episode will also see Tyler Bate return to action against Sam Gradwell. Stay tuned for news and notes from the show.

You can see the full tweets from Triple H and Michaels below:

I’ve shared my feelings about @WalterAUT’s dominance in #NXTUK before. @AKidWrestler has a tough mountain to climb in this match…but I can guarantee this will be 🔥🔥🔥#NXTUK airs TODAY! @WWENetwork https://t.co/oNTORcSXvG — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2021

I have personally been excited to watch this match since it was first announced. I think any fan of @WWE, @WWENXT, @NXTUK or our business AT ALL will want to watch today’s episode and this match. DO. NOT. MISS. IT!!!! #NXTUK https://t.co/ydwraVv5q0 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 14, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.