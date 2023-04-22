WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

RAW will see The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest go up against 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio of The LWO in singles action.

This will be the fourth TV singles bout between Priest and Mysterio. Priest defeated Mysterio on the July 18, 2022 RAW, then again on the September 5 RAW. Mysterio just defeated Priest by DQ on the March 27, 2023 RAW due to outside interference.

WWE previously announced that Bad Bunny will be on Monday’s RAW to react to the recent attack by The Judgment Day. As noted, it’s expected that RAW also feature the official WWE Backlash announcement on Rey and Bunny vs. Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

As seen in the video below, tonight’s SmackDown opened with Priest and Finn Balor defeating Rey and Escobar in tag team action.

Also below is a promo for Monday’s RAW in Chicago:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.