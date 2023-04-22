Booker T gives his honest thoughts on top AEW superstar, Jon Moxley.

The former five-time world champion discussed the Purveyor of Violence on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he wondered if Moxley was this generation’s Terry Funk.

Maybe Jon Moxley is trying to create something. Maybe he’s trying to be that Terry Funk of this era. Maybe he wants to go down and leave that as his legacy. … Maybe that’s not for you, but maybe a lot of people like it. Maybe that’s his niche.

Booker then explains why it makes sense for Moxley to have color after most of his matchups in AEW.

He might be thinking, ‘Well, I’m getting hit in the head every night. Why wouldn’t I bleed?’

