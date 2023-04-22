Seth Rollins vs. Omos is now official for WWE Backlash.

This will be the first-ever singles match between The Architect and The Nigerian Giant, and their first real interaction. WWE announced the bout during tonight’s SmackDown.

Omos has not been seen since his win over Elias on the April 3 RAW After WrestleMania, which came just one day after his loss to Brock Lesnar in the opener to Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Rollins, who defeated Logan Paul on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, has wrestled just one match since then, and that was a win over The Miz on this week’s RAW.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

