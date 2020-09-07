– A new WWE Timeline episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 10am ET on Tuesday. It will then air on the live stream at 10pm ET. The “She Was Mine Before She Was Yours” episode will apparently focus on the feud between WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Randy Savage.

– Below is the latest WWE NXT Top 5 video, featuring Finn Balor’s greatest NXT Title matches. Tuesday’s NXT Super Tuesday II episode will open with Balor vs. Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.