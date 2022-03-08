There continues to be rumors and speculation on what Cody Rhodes has planned for his future following his recent departure from AEW.

As noted over the weekend, Bodyslam.net reported that return talks between Rhodes and WWE had “fizzled out,” but the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE creative was still working on plans for Cody’s return. Furthermore, Ringside News was told on Friday that Rhodes was still listed on internal documents for WrestleMania 38. At that same time, Dave Meltzer of the Observer noted that WWE creative was told on Friday night about a “definite change” in Cody’s WWE status. Meltzer elaborated in a late post, “Creative was told last night a change in Cody status from sure thing to uncertain.”

In an update, Ringside News notes that their report on Cody being listed on internal WrestleMania documents came to them at 3:47pm on Friday, with the source claiming that an hour before that, Rhodes was still listed. They noted in this update that not three hours later, the WWE creative team was informed about a change of plans, a change that seemed significant when it comes to Rhodes’ return to the company.

It was also noted that as of Sunday morning, Rhodes was still off the internal WrestleMania documents, meaning he’s no longer a part of the show, at least on these internal sheets.

For what it’s worth, Fightful Select approached Rhodes for comments on Saturday and he responded with, “I logged on earlier and saw some wild stuff – these are mad times.”

It was also noted that there has been plenty of chatter and pitches regarding Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but nothing is official. It was also noted that most WWE talent were never specifically told Rhodes was returning. One WWE source said “nothing had changed” as far as they know.

Rhodes apparently has some non-WWE/AEW work coming out soon because word going around is that there will be “something worth looking out for” on Cody’s future in the Hollywood trades (Variety, Deadline, etc.), but no other details were provided, and there’s no word on if this has anything to do with Rhodes To The Top.

Stay tuned for more on Cody.

