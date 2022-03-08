Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.775 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.25% from last week’s 1.753 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.910 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.738 million), the second hour drew 1.839 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.836 million) and the final hour drew 1.577 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.685 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 4.25% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 593,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.94% from the 611,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 for the fourth week in a row, with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.245 million viewers, also ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #16 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Story, Outnumbered, America Reports at 2pm, The Faulkner Focus, America Reports at 1pm, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, and FOX & Friends. This is up from last week’s #22 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW audience was in the average range, but was the third-best of the year so far. The key demo rating was tied to be the fourth-best of the year so far. This week’s first hour of RAW was the third-biggest this year, while the third hour was the third-lowest on the USA Network so far in 2022. This week’s RAW viewership was up 1.25% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 4.25% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.634 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.935 million viewers on CBS, AGT Extreme on NBC drew 3.259 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.162 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 586,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.86.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 6.57% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.18% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH had just a few segments advertised ahead of time – Alpha Academy defending the RAW Tag Team Titles vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. new champions RK-Bro in the opener, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler appearing with Logan Paul and The Miz for a Cleveland Homecoming Party, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge explaining why he attacked AJ Styles last week.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

