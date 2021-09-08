Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with fallout from the All Out pay-per-view.

Tonight’s show will feature Jon Moxley’s homecoming as he faces Minoru Suzuki.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s episode:

* Ruby Soho makes Dynamite debut vs. Jamie Hayter

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Jon Moxley makes his homecoming vs. Minoru Suzuki

* More fallout from All Out

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.