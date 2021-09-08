Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with fallout from the All Out pay-per-view.
Tonight’s show will feature Jon Moxley’s homecoming as he faces Minoru Suzuki.
AEW has announced the following for tonight’s episode:
* Ruby Soho makes Dynamite debut vs. Jamie Hayter
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
* Jon Moxley makes his homecoming vs. Minoru Suzuki
* More fallout from All Out
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
