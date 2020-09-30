Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TNT with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in action, plus an AEW World Tag Team Title defense.

FTR will defend their titles tonight against SCU. Moxley will face an opponent chosen by Eddie Kingston. Tonight’s show will also see Britt Baker return, plus an appearance by Cody Rhodes as he responds to the challenge set by TNT Champion Brodie Lee.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live Dynamite coverage and stay tuned for updates on the show. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend against SCU

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing in a non-title match

