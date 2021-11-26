Tonight’s Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped on Wednesday at the Chartway Arena in Chicago after AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

* Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

* Black Friday Deal Match: AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho. If Riho wins the non-title match, she earns a future title shot

