New details have been revealed on the secret indie wrestling that current AEW star CM Punk made in 2019.

There had been stories of Punk making a few indie appearances, under a mask, during the 7 years he spent away from the pro wrestling spotlight. One appearance went unknown for years, and saw Punk dress as a druid throwing salt during a December 2015 Freelance Wrestling show. Another appearance was in April 2019 at a MKE Wrestling event promoted by Silas Young show in Milwaukee, where a masked Punk showed up, delivered a GTS, and then left.

Young recently told Fightful Select that Punk had a jiu jitsu tournament near where the indie show was being held, which also happened to be a venue Punk wrestled at earlier in his career. Young had reached out to Ace Steel and Dave Prazak, friends of Punk, about getting talents booked on the show who had worked there before the building’s imminent sale and shutdown.

The talent inquiry ended up reaching Punk, who made the appearance without ever seeing or speaking with Young personally. Young said, “What am I going to say, ‘No, Punk can’t get on the show?'”

Punk is currently feuding with MJF in AEW. He defeated QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night.

