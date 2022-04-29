Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Samoa Joe defending the ROH World Television Title against Trent Beretta. There will also be a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament with Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament as the opener

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale

* Keith Lee vs. Colten Gunn

* Face-to-face confrontation between Hook and Danhausen

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Trent Beretta in the main event

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT. Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for coverage at 10pm ET.

TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, the ROH World TV Championship is on the line as champion @SamoaJoe defends his title against @trentylocks! Tune in to @tntdrama at 10/9c to catch the action! pic.twitter.com/HSccoxCCGC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2022

