Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

* CM Punk will appear

* Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a Trick or Treat No DQ match

