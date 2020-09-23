Tonight’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming NXT Takeover event on October 4.

The first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator will headline tonight’s show, featuring Bronson Reed, Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher. The winner will will be crowned the new #1 contender to face NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover.

Tonight’s show will also feature a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal to determine the Takeover opponent for NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Announced participants include Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

* Gauntlet Eliminator with Bronson Reed, Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher, to determine the new #1 contender for NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover

* Battle Royal with Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at Takeover

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.