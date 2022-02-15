The 2022 WWE NXT Vengeance Day special will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This week’s NXT will air on Syfy for the second straight week due to Winter Olympics coverage on the USA Network. NXT will return to USA next Tuesday night.

Vengeance Day will be headlined by Santos Escobar vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, the finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, a Weaponized Steel Cage, and more. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Santos Escobar vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Vengeance Day special and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

