News for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode – Extreme Rules Fallout, Unsanctioned Match

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with fallout from WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.
WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show – the Unsanctioned Match between Randy Orton and Big Show.
WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight’s RAW, past the Orton vs. Show match, but stay tuned today as we will keep you updated on plans for the show.
Below is WWE’s announcement on Show vs. Orton:
Big Show faces Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match this Monday on Raw
Randy Orton has once again embraced being The Legend Killer in recent weeks, but he has run into an angry giant hellbent on retribution. This Monday on Raw, Big Show will set out to stop The Viper in his tracks when they clash in an Unsanctioned Match.
The World’s Largest Athlete returned to Raw in the aftermath of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, where Orton punted Edge to pick up the victory. One night later, Orton goaded Christian into an Unsanctioned Match, and Captain Charisma met the same fate. Big Show aims to get retribution for his friends, but The Apex Predator has his sights set on adding the giant’s name to his list of Legends.
Who will stand tall in a match where anything goes? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
