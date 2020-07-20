Jim Ross On How He Felt About Being Released By The WWE

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on how he felt disrespected by the way that the WWE went about his release. Here’s what he had to say:
I found out as the process went along but in the beginning, I didn’t know,” Ross said. “I didn’t know that I was that ugly or that old. I’m not buying into that bullsh**. Nobody ever told me, ‘JR you’re getting too old’. They’re making themselves vulnerable to an age discrimination lawsuit. It was just another bump in the road. I could’ve easily quit and say I’m not going to be in this wrestling business anymore, bullsh**. Getting rid of JR as the voice of Raw after all the success and years of productivity that we had. And my loyalty meant sh**.
It was just disrespectful,” JR said. “Poor communication and too many sycophants surrounding the boss to change his mind about the team. JR and the [Jerry Lawler] King were the solid components always on RAW, there was stability there.
You can listen below:
Credit: Grilling JR. H/T WrestlingInc.
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Sister Abigail Appears at WWE Extreme Rules?, The Fiend Returns, Possible Title Match for SummerSlam, More
- Bret Hart Reveals Vince McMahon Never Paid Stu Hart For Stampede Wrestling, Says He Owed $750,000
- Rey Mysterio Loses “Eye For An Eye” Match to Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?