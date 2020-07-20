Jim Ross On How He Felt About Being Released By The WWE

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on how he felt disrespected by the way that the WWE went about his release. Here’s what he had to say:

I found out as the process went along but in the beginning, I didn’t know,” Ross said. “I didn’t know that I was that ugly or that old. I’m not buying into that bullsh**. Nobody ever told me, ‘JR you’re getting too old’. They’re making themselves vulnerable to an age discrimination lawsuit. It was just another bump in the road. I could’ve easily quit and say I’m not going to be in this wrestling business anymore, bullsh**. Getting rid of JR as the voice of Raw after all the success and years of productivity that we had. And my loyalty meant sh**.

It was just disrespectful,” JR said. “Poor communication and too many sycophants surrounding the boss to change his mind about the team. JR and the [Jerry Lawler] King were the solid components always on RAW, there was stability there.