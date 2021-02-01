Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg with fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE is teasing that The Road to WrestleMania 37 will continue with tonight’s RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is likely to appear to celebrate his Men’s Rumble win, but they are also teasing a possible appearance by SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair to follow up on her Women’s Rumble win.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but it’s likely that new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will appear. It’s also possible that Riddle will get his title shot from WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE’s teaser for tonight:

What will be the fallout following Royal Rumble? In the wake of the incredible 2021 Royal Rumble, what will be the fallout when The Road to WrestleMania continues on Monday Night Raw? Will Royal Rumble Match winners Edge and/or SmackDown’s Bianca Belair emerge to name which World Champion they will challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals? Who else might step into the spotlight as Superstars begin to position themselves for a place on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Don’t miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

