Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with more build for WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE is set to tape the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown tonight, which will be the May 6 show. They are taping that episode ahead of time because they will be in London next Friday, April 29. Tonight’s taping in Albany has a special start time of 6:30pm ET, and you can e-mail us if you’d like to help with live spoilers.

The WWE Events website and the arena website have several RAW Superstars advertised for tonight’s show – RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch. Randy Orton and Riddle are being advertised to appear on TV to further the feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, while Lynch vs. Belair is advertised as a dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match

* The rivalry between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos heats up

* Ronda Rousey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are scheduled to be back after missing last week

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

