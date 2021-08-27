It was reported back in 2020 how Paul Heyman, while working as RAW Executive Director, once had big plans for Jinder Mahal on the red brand. Heyman reportedly planned to have Mahal feud with his former friend, then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The feud was reportedly scrapped when Mahal was forced to undergo knee surgery.

In an update, McIntyre recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and confirmed plans for the nixed feud. McIntyre said the timing would’ve been perfect, but the knee surgery derailed the plans.

McIntyre said he was disappointed when Mahal got hurt as he thought were were a lot of cool things they could’ve done together. He was excited to be able to start down that path again for the recent SummerSlam feud.

Mahal has been feuding with Mahal, Veer and Shanky for weeks now. Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view saw McIntyre defeat Mahal in a singles match.

