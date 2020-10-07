It’s been noted before how AEW’s extra work for their weekly Dark show has been a collaborative effort.

Now Fightful Select reports that Britt Baker has been widely credited for speaking out to bring some wrestlers in to work the Dark shows.

It was noted that other names that make contact with talent to potentially work Dark include Christopher Daniels and QT Marshall.

Marshall also helps at the Nightmare Factory wrestling school. Daniels has been credited by numerous Ring of Honor wrestlers over the years with helping them get into the promotion.

For those who missed it, you can see this week’s AEW Dark episode below:

