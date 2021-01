AEW presents its first night of New Year’s Smash on Wednesday and will air its second night next week during the Dynamite program on TNT.

AEW taped the second night on Thursday from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Wednesday’s show had 650 paid fans and 120 comps. This is a higher amount than usual from last week.

The Brodie Lee tribute episode had 1,080 fans, with 900 paid and 180 comps last week.