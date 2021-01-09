“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back, as WWE 205 Live returned on Friday evening with the latest action from the Cruiserweight division.

The weekly purple brand program returned with a new episode on the WWE Network immediately following this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, with a show featuring Curt Stallion & August Grey vs The Bollywood Boyz in tag-team action, as well as a singles bout pitting Ashante “Thee” Adonis one-on-one against Ariya Daivari.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, January 8, 2021 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (1/8/2021)

This week’s episode of WWE 205 Live kicks off on the WWE Network with the usual trademark weekly signature opening video package.

From there, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, where Vic Joseph welcomes us to “The Most Exciting Hour on Television,” as we head to ringside for our first of two scheduled matches for this week’s purple brand program.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Ariya Daivari

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Ashante “Thee” Adonis, as the 205 Live veteran makes his way down to the ring for our opening match on this week’s show.

As Adonis settles into the ring, the camera shot switches to the commentary table where Joseph and his broadcast partner, Nigel McGuinness, have their first on-camera appearance of the evening, with McGuinness pointing out Joseph’s sharp tuxedo suit for this week’s show.

Now the equally familiar entrance theme of Ariya Daivari plays as he makes his way down to the ring. He poses on the top turnbuckle and then the bell sounds to get the first of two advertised matches this evening underway.

Early on we see Adonis have some decent moments, however it doesn’t take long before the action spills out to the floor and Daivari starts to take over the offensive momentum. He focuses his attack on the leg of Adonis here in the early goings, which Joseph and McGuinness both label as wise on commentary.

The Persian Lion continues this same strategy, utilizing a wide-array of offensive moves and holds that add additional punishment to the already softened up bum-wheel of “Thee” Adonis, until finally after several minutes we see him start to show his first signs of life.

From there, Adonis decks Daivari, which buys him some time to recover enough to put together a fired-up comeback attempt, however it is short-lived as Daivari again takes out the knee of his opponent and goes back to work on it.

Daivari gets Adonis down in the center of the ring and applies a figure-four leg lock. We hear Adonis scream out in pain, however once the fans try and rally behind him a bit, we see him come to life and eventually escape the hold. Finally, he does make a legitimate comeback, including hitting his People’s Elbow-style dropping of the hammer spot. The comeback run culminates in him finishing Daivari off and picking up the impressive victory in this week’s WWE 205 Live opener.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey

After a couple of advertisements air in between our first and second matches on this week’s show, we head back inside the CWC in Orlando, FL. where we hear the familiar entrance theme music of The Bollywood Boyz.

On that note, Samir and Sunil Singh make their way down to the ring, and as always, they stop by the commentary table where McGuinness is overly forced-enthusiastic, while Joseph is as bah-humbug as one can be when asked on the spot to have some fun.

In any matter, we move on, as The Singh Bros settle into the squared circle and their music fades down. Now we hear the theme of August Grey and out he comes, stopping at the top of the entrance aisle. He awaits his partner to join him, and now the theme of Curt Stallion plays and out he comes.

The two men who are included in the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament make their way down to the ring together, settling into the ring as their music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our main event of the evening here on this week’s purple brand program.

Grey and Samir kick things off for their respective teams here in the beginning of this tag-team bout. Neither man establishes a clear-cut advantage over the other, with Grey having some good moments early, but Samir then focuses his attack on the arm of Grey and has some success in doing so. Grey then gets his arm free and takes back control of the offensive driver’s seat in the early stages of our featured match of the evening.

Grey hits the topes, making the tag on his way off of them, blasting Samir and stepping aside so Stallion, now the legal man, can follow-up with a big shot of his own. Stallion picks up where Grey left off, taking it to Samir as the duo continue to widen the offensive gap they have established over the more veteran tag-team duo. Samir finally turns the tables in his favor, which allows him to back into his corner and make the tag.

The Bollywood Boyz hit a couple of double team spots, which brings in Grey, and now the duo of Stallion and Grey turn things into their favor, knocking Samir and Sunil out of the ring, respectively. They stare them down as the Singh Bros take a moment on the floor to regroup. Now back in the ring, Grery is the legal man as is Sunil. Grey still manages to dominate the action, so Singh takes another moment to regroup on the floor.

This time, however, The Singh Bros hit some double-team moves on Grey outside the ring before they return the action inside the squared circle, where they now find themselves in a comfortable offensive lead for the first time in the contest. They start to utilize quick, consistent tags between each other, keeping a fresh man on a softened up and beaten down Grey at all times, which allows them to remain in the offensive lead of the match for several minutes.

Things build until finally we see The Bollywood Boyz hit their Bollywood Blast finisher, with Singh even quickly following up with a pin attempt, however Grey manages to hang on. He eats some more punishment from Singh, however finally he is able to capitalize on a mistake made by The Bollywood Boyz, which allows him to make the much-needed tag to a fresh Curt Stallion.

Stallion takes the hot tag and comes into the ring like a man possessed, clearing house of any-and-everyone in sight, knocking bodies down to the mat and out to the floor in back-to-back fashion. He starts mixing in some crazy dive spots to the floor and some high spots in the ring, which he tries using to finish off Singh, however he is then double-teamed and his momentum is slowed down.

Finally he makes the tag to Grey and within a minute he hits his version of the Unprettier, his finisher, and scores the pin, picking up the win for his team and proving they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in this year’s 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

After the match we see some highlights from the bout and then return live to see the duo celebrating their victory as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness plug their upcoming match in the first round of the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, with matches scheduled to air on WWE NXT on Wednesday night next week, as well as on next week’s edition of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network on Friday night.

After the match we see some highlights from the bout and then return live to see the duo celebrating their victory as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness plug their upcoming match in the first round of the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament, with matches scheduled to air on WWE NXT on Wednesday night next week, as well as on next week's edition of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network on Friday night.

Winners: Curt Stallion & August Grey