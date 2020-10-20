Last night’s WWE RAW season premiere episode, which was also the Hell In a Cell go-home show, ended with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gaining access to the Hell In a Cell structure, where Randy Orton had been inside cutting a promo to hype up their match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. RAW went off the air right after McIntyre entered the Cell and threatened Orton, making it look like he was about to attack for a show-closing brawl.

It was speculated that WWE may release post-show video of what happened after RAW went off the air, but that never came.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the show went off the air as planned, with McIntyre entering the Cell and closing the door as Orton prepared for a fight in the ring. This ending was not a case of WWE running out of time, and that was the ending that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon approved.

You can see the RAW show-closing segment in the video below.

Stay tuned for more on Orton vs. McIntyre and remember to join us for full Hell In a Cell coverage this Sunday beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

