Impact Wrestling is slated to hold its Rebellion pay-per-view event on Sunday.

They’ll also be holding TV tapings this weekend as well. Fightful Select reports the promotion will be filming from Sunday through Tuesday. Most of the roster will be leaving on Wednesday.

The crew will return on the week of May 15th for another set of TV tapings that will last four 4 days, which is likely to last them until the week of Slammiversary that takes place the weekend of July 15.