WWE is reportedly looking at Texas for the 2023 Royal Rumble location.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX is the front-runner for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

WWE last ran The Rumble at The Alamodome in 2017, and before that in 1997.

WWE Royal Rumble events have been held at domes or stadiums every year since 2019, and all but one year since 2017. The Alamodome was the first dome WWE ran The Rumble at, and the only dome they ran for more than two decades.

It was recently reported how WWE plans to run a lot more stadium shows in 2023. You can click here for that report.

WWE announced attendance of 52,020 for the 2017 Rumble at The Alamodome.

There’s no word yet on what the date of The Rumble will be, but we will keep you updated when full details are announced.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.