Cody Rhodes is currently listed internally as the #2 babyface on the RAW brand, according to PWInsider. We noted last month how Bobby Lashley was listed as the top RAW babyface Superstar, and that is still the case.

AJ Styles is reportedly listed as the #3 RAW babyface.

On the heel side, Seth Rollins is listed at #1 for the red brand, followed by Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is listed as the top heel for SmackDown, but he is not listed internally on the RAW roster.

Drew McIntyre is listed internally as the #1 babyface Superstar for SmackDown.

Rhodes and Rollins are feuding on RAW, and their WrestleMania 38 rematch has been booked for WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Lashley is still feuding with MVP and Omos, while Styles is in a program with Edge and Priest.

McIntyre has been rumored for a feud with Reigns for the title, but it was indicated on last week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown that Shinsuke Nakamura will be Reigns’ next challenger. McIntyre is currently in a feud with Sami Zayn.

